Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $115.67 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Manhattan Associates worth $115,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $136.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.03.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

