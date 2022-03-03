Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 15,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 108,332 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

