$0.38 EPS Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Energizer reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 80.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,952,000 after acquiring an additional 413,625 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 103,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 484,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

