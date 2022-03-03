EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.