EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO opened at $195.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.15. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.74 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 3,200 ($42.94) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.