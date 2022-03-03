Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

TXN stock opened at $170.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.