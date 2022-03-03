Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.64% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

