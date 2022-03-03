EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of HBI opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

