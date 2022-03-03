EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 904 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 169,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.16%.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

