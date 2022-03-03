3,584 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

MBB stock opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.11. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.60 and a one year high of $109.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

