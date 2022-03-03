Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

