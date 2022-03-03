JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) Declares GBX 0.52 Dividend

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 110.70 ($1.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.76. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 108 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 140.30 ($1.88).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

