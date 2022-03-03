Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Preferred Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Preferred Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of -44.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

