Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colfax in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CFX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Colfax has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Colfax by 986.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 10,153 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $419,014.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,720 shares of company stock worth $8,182,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

