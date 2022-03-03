Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.