Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 190,904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

