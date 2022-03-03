Thryv Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Thryv in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $986.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.03.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,833 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,724. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 182,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 99,256 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

