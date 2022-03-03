EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.

A number of analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after purchasing an additional 258,409 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 72,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.