Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$0.730 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

