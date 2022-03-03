Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.87

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 56006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3507 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Wal-Mart de México’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

