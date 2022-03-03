Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:BTT opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

