Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Grows By 122.8%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the January 31st total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

YGMZ stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. MingZhu Logistics has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

