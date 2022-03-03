VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Up 533.3% in February

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VSDA opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 66,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000.

