VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Up 533.3% in February

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VSDA opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $47.83.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.
