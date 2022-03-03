Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 10%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 8,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 641,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

