Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.40

Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 11500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYLT shares. Sidoti started coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.26.
Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.
