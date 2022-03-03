Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.74

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1078789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

ENLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($10.34) to €8.30 ($9.33) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

