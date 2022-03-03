10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Short Interest Down 89.7% in February

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VCXA opened at $9.81 on Thursday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCXA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $4,895,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $9,594,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $750,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is based in New York.

