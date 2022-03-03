MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

