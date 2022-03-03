Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) Trading Up 7.4%

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 36.57 and last traded at 36.57. Approximately 4,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 115,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at 34.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Global Class A common’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

