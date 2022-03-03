Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.75

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 1197029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.52.
Pineapple Power Company Profile (LON:PNPL)
