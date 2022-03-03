Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

