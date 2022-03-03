CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.65

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 5290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.29.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile (LON:CAT)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

