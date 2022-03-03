DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 5,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 190,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.