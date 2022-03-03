Lear (NYSE:LEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $143.72

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $143.72 and last traded at $144.38, with a volume of 14873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.73.

The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.82.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

