iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.33

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 67911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

