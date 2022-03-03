Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.75

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 1197029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.52. The company has a market cap of £2.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.50.

Get Pineapple Power alerts:

About Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL)

Pineapple Power Corporation PLC is a blank check company. Pineapple Power Corporation PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.