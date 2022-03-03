Comerica Bank Sells 19,156 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Comerica Bank cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 658.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after buying an additional 1,153,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 100.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after buying an additional 533,985 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,404.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 473,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after buying an additional 442,087 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 125.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 557,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 309,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.