Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 7.2%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.68 and last traded at $80.68. 3,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 197,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 309.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $898,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,474,000 after buying an additional 50,745 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after buying an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $94,106,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,474,000 after buying an additional 45,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

