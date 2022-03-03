The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the January 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CUBA opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.47. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

