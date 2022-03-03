VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $66.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

