First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DALI opened at $26.65 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.029 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

