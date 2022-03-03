iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 556.0% in February

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a growth of 556.0% from the January 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $40.32 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.46.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

