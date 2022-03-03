iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 556.0% in February

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a growth of 556.0% from the January 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $40.32 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.46.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
