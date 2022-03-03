Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 38,233 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.26% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

