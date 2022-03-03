ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 28,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 387,459 shares.The stock last traded at $16.26 and had previously closed at $14.81.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FORG. BTIG Research reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

