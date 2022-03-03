Comerica Bank Acquires 106 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 93,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $381.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

