Comerica Bank Buys 4,491 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.44. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

