Comerica Bank Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,895 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after buying an additional 512,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after buying an additional 325,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,883,000 after buying an additional 295,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $242.25 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $245.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.75 and a 200-day moving average of $186.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.64.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,101. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.