Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.34 Million in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in uniQure by 114.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $5,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in uniQure by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $837.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41. uniQure has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,111 shares of company stock valued at $865,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

