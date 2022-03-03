ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 168,226 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 173.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.24% of BRP Group worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in BRP Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BRP Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after acquiring an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BRP Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,541,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BRP Group by 10,767.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

