Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after buying an additional 1,735,612 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,286,000 after buying an additional 1,547,334 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Autohome by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,424,000 after purchasing an additional 987,855 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after purchasing an additional 784,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Autohome by 2,993.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 763,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 738,953 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $118.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

ATHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA dropped their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.52.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

