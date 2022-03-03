UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Cut to $5.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UWMC. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.66 on Thursday. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Analysts predict that UWM will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

